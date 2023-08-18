ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

4 hospitals closing departments or ending services

Here are four hospitals closing departments or ending services since Aug. 1:

1. Williamston, N.C.-based Martin General Hospital, which closed and filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 3, could also close its six clinics if a buyer isn't found. When the hospital shut down, it said that its clinic would remain open. Martin General is looking to identify a buyer for the clinics before Oct. 5. 

2. Northfield (Minn.) Hospital will close its 40-bed long-term care center this October due to staffing and financial challenges.

3. South City Hospital, a 178-bed facility in St. Louis, plans to close in the coming weeks because of financial challenges.

4. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health will close its Lakeview, Mich.-based Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital in October after a steady decline in admissions. 

 

