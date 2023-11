A 35,406-square-foot medical office building in Sterling, Va., a nearby suburb of Washington D.C., has sold for an undisclosed price, according to a Nov. 9 report from REBusiness Online.

The two-story property was built in 1986 and last renovated in 2021. It has been acquired by the property management company Laramar Group.

At the time of the sale, the building was 85% leased to tenants, including Loudoun Medical Group, Inova Health and Concentra.