A 33,000-square-foot medical office building in Carmel, Ind., has been acquired by Echo Real Estate for an undisclosed price, according to a Nov. 22 report from REBusiness Online.

The property is fully leased to tenants including Ascension-St. Vincent, Turkle & Associates Center for Plastic Surgery and Abram's Eyecare.

Echo's Indianapolis-area portfolio now includes five buildings and almost 200,000 square feet of medical space.