3 medical office buildings sold in Florida this year

Here are three major medical office building transactions in Florida so far in 2024:

1. New York City-based NYU Langone paid $33 million for a property in West Palm Beach, Fla., where it plans to build a medical office building. NYU is currently leasing medical office space in the area and has been treating patients in Florida for seven years.

2. The West Palm Medical Plaza medical office building in West Palm Beach, Fla., sold for $8.3 million. It was fully leased at the time of sale.

3. The 48,000-square-foot Wellington (Fla.) Medical Arts Pavilion sold to Rendina Healthcare Real Estate and Artemis Real Estate Partners for $18.3 million. It was 91% leased at the time of sale to tenants including UHS, Sanitas Medical Center, Gastro Associates of Florida, Conviva Care Centers and Physician Partners of America.