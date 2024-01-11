ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Florida medical office building sold for $18.3M

Claire Wallace -  

The 48,000-square-foot Wellington (Fla.) Medical Arts Pavilion has sold to Rendina Healthcare Real Estate and Artemis Real Estate Partners for $18.3 million, according to a Jan. 11 report from REBusiness Online.

The four-story medical office building is located on the Wellington Regional Medical Center campus, which is owned by Universal Health Services. 

The property was 91% leased at the time of sale to tenants including UHS, Sanitas Medical Center, Gastro Associates of Florida, Conviva Care Centers and Physician Partners of America

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast