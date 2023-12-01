3 major practice, care center closures in November

Here are three major practice and care center closures on which Becker's reported in November:

1. Gardner, Mass.-based Heywood Urgent Care Center will close following the bankruptcy filing of its parent company, Heywood Healthcare, in October. The healthcare system said the bankruptcy filing is due to staff shortages, low reimbursements and supply chain obstacles.

2. Two San Antonio-based cardiovascular centers owned by Peripheral Vascular Associates will likely shut down. The two entities, PVA Downtown and PVA Medical Center, are expected to close Dec. 4 due to business difficulties.

3. On Nov. 1, Greenville, S.C.-based Gastroenterology Associates closed the gastrointestinal lab at its Simpsonville, S.C.-based facility.