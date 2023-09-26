3 health systems reporting $4B+ in long-term debt  

Here are three health systems that have recently reported debt of more than $4 billion:

1. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic reported nearly $4 billion of long-term debt when it released its first-half financial report. The system generated almost $300 million in operating income on revenue of $4.5 billion in its second quarter.

2. Cleveland Clinic said it had long-term debt of $4.1 billion when it reported first-half financial results in late August. The 23-hospital system reported a $21.4 million operating loss in the second quarter of 2023.

3. Phoenix-based Banner Health said it had long-term debt of $4.5 billion when it posted $162.7 million in operating income in the first half of 2023.