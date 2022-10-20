26 USPI ASCs named America's best by Newsweek

Twenty-six United Surgical Partners International ASCs made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers," which ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.
The ranking, created through a partnership with global research firm Statista, includes ASCs in the 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS data, by individual state and groups facilities in the remaining states into four regions: Northeast, Midwest, West and South. The rankings are based on recommendations by medical professionals and an analysis of the ASCs' performance data. Click here to read the full methodology.
Here are the USPI centers that made the list:
- Camp Lowell Surgery Center (Tucson, Ariz.)
- Endoscopy Center of South Sacramento (Calif.)
- Delray Beach (Fla.) Surgery Center
- SurgCenter Pinellas (Largo, Fla.)
- North Shore Surgical Center (Lincolnwood, Ill.)
- Silver Cross Surgery Center (New Lenox, Ill.)
- Good Samaritan Surgery Center (Mount Vernon, Ill.)
- Indiana Specialty Surgery Center (Bloomington)
- Christus Cabrini Surgery Center (Alexandria, La.)
- Leonardtown (Md.) Surgery Center
- Surgery Center of Columbia (Mo.)
- Chesterfield (Mo.) Surgery Center
- Shrewsbury (N.J.) Surgery Center
- Memorial Surgery Center (Tulsa, Okla.)
- East Portland (Ore.) Surgery Center
- Gamma Surgery Center (Pittsburgh)
- Carolina Surgical Center (Rock Hill, S.C.)
- Middle Tennessee Ambulatory Surgery Center (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)
- Physician's Surgery Center of Knoxville (Tenn.)
- Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Texas Medical Center (Houston)
- Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Kirby Glen (Houston)
- Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Sugar Land (Texas)
- Texas International Endoscopy Center (Houston)
- Memorial Hermann-North Houston Endoscopy & Surgery Center
- Surgicare of Corpus Christi (Texas)
- Bon Secours Surgery Center at Virginia Beach (Va.)