A medical office portfolio housing a 15-physician practice has sold for $20 million, the acquisition's seller, Capital Real Estate Group's U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales practice said in a March 6 news release shared with Becker's.

The two-story, 30,642-square-foot portfolio, 100 percent leased to Hope Orthopedics, was sold to a private real estate investment group.

Andrew Larwood and Allen Inman of U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales represented the seller in the transaction.