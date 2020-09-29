2 systems considering ASC closures & more — 10 ASC industry notes

Here are 10 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota is considering "significant" layoffs and facility closures in response to the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente confirmed Sept. 23 it would close an ASC and end gastroenterology services at Wailuku (Hawaii) Medical Office, eliminating 28 jobs in the process.

Florida Retina Specialists is developing a 10,000-square-foot medical office building in Viera, Fla., to open a new location.

Wichita (Kan.) Urology Group is building a surgery center, according to a construction company involved in the project.

St. Lucy's Eye Surgery Center in Port Charlotte, Fla., passed a survey by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care with no deficiencies.

Plans for a new outpatient surgery center are underway in Mesa, Ariz.

Surgical Institute of Alabama acquired Zimmer Biomet's Rosa robotic system for use in total knee cases, according to Kelly Fowler, the ASC's administrator.

Memphis, Tenn.-based OrthoSouth is developing a clinic and expanding its surgery center on the first floor of a medical office building in Germantown, Tenn.

New England Surgical Suites opened in Natick, Mass.

David Vecchione, MD, treated his first spine patient at SOG Surgery Center in Tupelo, Miss.

