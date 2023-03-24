2-story Ohio medical office building acquired for $10M

Charlottesville, Va.-based healthcare real estate company Anchor Health Properties has acquired a two-story medical office building in Grove City, Ohio, for $10.2 million, according to a March 24 report from Columbus Business First.

The 38,327-square-foot office building is 100 percent leased to tenants, including the Grove City VA Clinic, Fresenius Kidney Care, Central Ohio Urology Group, Columbus Nephrology and an outpost of Ohio State University's James Cancer Hospital.

Anchor Health now manages over 9 million square feet of medical office properties, in which they've invested $3.2 billion, according to the report.