2 Sanford medical office buildings sold for $23M

Two Bemidji, Minn.-based medical office buildings leased to Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health have sold for $23.2 million, according to an April 17 report from Finance & Commerce.

The buildings were purchased by Community Healthcare Trust, which owns 194 properties in the U.S. This is its first purchase in Minnesota, according to the report.

Both buildings are occupied by the Sanford Bemidji Clinic, which provides a variety of services and specialties.

The buildings, sold by a Bemidji-based property developer, have a combined 74,000 square feet of space.