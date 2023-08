A medical office building portfolio spanning two buildings and 192,363 square feet in Fayetteville, Ga., has sold, according to a July 31 report from REBusiness Online.

The properties are connected to the 310-bed Piedmont Fayette Hospital.

The properties were sold to a joint venture between Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors by Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare for an undisclosed price.