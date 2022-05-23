$156M paid for 2 California medical office properties

Two California medical office properties were sold by real estate firm Stockdale Capital Partners for $156 million, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported May 23.

The properties are in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica, Calif. Their total square footage is about 107,000 square feet combined.

The Beverly Hills property is a three-story medical office building. It is leased to Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Health System and operates an oncology clinical and outpatient treatment center and surgery center.

The Santa Monica medical office is mostly leased to Los Angeles-based UCLA Health and also functions as a research building.