118K-square-foot Texas medical office building acquired

A 118,472-square-foot medical office building in Richardson, Texas, has been acquired by healthcare investor Big Sky Medical, according to a Nov. 2 report from the Commercial Property Executive.

The building most recently sold in 2019 as part of a portfolio transaction. Its previous owner began repurposing it into a medical office building earlier in the year.

The property is located 20 miles from Dallas and is surrounded by several other health facilities.

Big Sky Medical has more than 7 million square feet in healthcare assets, including medical offices in Houston and El Paso that it has acquired this year.