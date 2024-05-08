ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

10 medical office buildings sold in the South

Paige Haeffele  

Here are 10 medical office buildings that changed hands occurred in the Southern U.S., as reported by Becker's since March 11: 

1. Eight medical office buildings in Raleigh, N.C., were sold to two separate buyers — Evergreen Medical Properties and Northwood Ravin, for $79.4 million. Evergreen purchased seven of the facilities. 

2. A 14,000-square-foot ASC in Sugar Land, Texas, was sold by SNA Medical Center to an undisclosed buyer.

3. A 5,883-square-foot medical office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, was purchased by an entity doing business as 107 Suncreek for an undisclosed price. 

