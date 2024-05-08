10 medical office buildings sold in the South

Here are 10 medical office buildings that changed hands occurred in the Southern U.S., as reported by Becker's since March 11:

1. Eight medical office buildings in Raleigh, N.C., were sold to two separate buyers — Evergreen Medical Properties and Northwood Ravin, for $79.4 million. Evergreen purchased seven of the facilities.

2. A 14,000-square-foot ASC in Sugar Land, Texas, was sold by SNA Medical Center to an undisclosed buyer.

3. A 5,883-square-foot medical office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, was purchased by an entity doing business as 107 Suncreek for an undisclosed price.