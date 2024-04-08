8 North Carolina medical office buildings sold for $79M

Eight medical office buildings in Raleigh, N.C., have sold for $79.4 million, according to an April 8 report from Commercial Property Executive.

The properties total 338,000 square feet and were purchased by two separate buyers — Evergreen Medical Properties and Northwood Ravin. Evergreen purchased seven of the facilities.

The buildings are located near other area healthcare providers, including UNC Rex Hospital, WakeMed Raleigh Campus and Duke Raleigh Hospital.

Among the tenants are Raleigh Eye and Face Plastic Surgery, HRC Behavioral Health & Psychiatry, Raleigh Spine and Pain Center, LifeStance Health and SME Clinic of Raleigh. The buildings were 84% occupied when sold.





