10 highest-spending states

Massachusetts is the state with the highest personal expenditure per capita, according to an analysis of 2022 data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis by the QR Code Generator. 

The total expenditure per state calculated by weighing the population to expenditure. 

Here are the 10 states with the highest expenditure per capita:

Rank

State

Personal expenditure per capita

1

Massachusetts

$64,214

2

New Hampshire

$60,828

3

Connecticut

$60,413

4

California

$60,272

5

New Jersey

$60,082

6

Colorado

$59,371

7

Alaska

$59,179

8

New York

$58,571

9

Washington

$56,567

10

Maine

$55,789

