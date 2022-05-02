10 ASC companies ranked by number of surgery centers

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg rank No. 1 and No. 2 as ASC companies with the most surgery centers.
Here are the top 10:
1. USPI: 404
2. AmSurg: 250+
3. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.): 260+
4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville.): 124
5. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): 126
6. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.): 92
7. PE GI Solutions (Jamison, Pa.): 90+
8. Fresenius: 62+
9. ValueHealth (Leawood, Kan.): 50+
10. Covenant Physician Partners (Nashville): 48