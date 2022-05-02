10 ASC companies ranked by number of surgery centers

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg rank No. 1 and No. 2 as ASC companies with the most surgery centers.

Here are the top 10:

1. USPI: 404

2. AmSurg: 250+

3. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.): 260+

4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville.): 124

5. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): 126

6. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.): 92

7. PE GI Solutions (Jamison, Pa.): 90+

8. Fresenius: 62+

9. ValueHealth (Leawood, Kan.): 50+

10. Covenant Physician Partners (Nashville): 48