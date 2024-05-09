1 year after Envision filed for bankruptcy: What's happened since 

Physician services company Envision filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2023.

The company's former ASC arm, Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg, has since split from the company and purchased all of its ASCs.

Here is a breakdown of what has happened since Envision filed for bankruptcy:

1. At the time of the filing, Envision had about $7 billion in outstanding debt.

2. Later in May 2023, AmSurg announced plans to buy all of the company's ASCs and Envision revealed plans to lay off 329 employees.

3. In October, AmSurg, which comprises 2,000 physicians and 250 surgery centers across 34 states, announced its plans to separate from Envision.

"I appreciate the collaboration with Envision leaders that has brought us to this point," AmSurg CEO Jeff Snodgrass said in an Oct. 11 news release. "We have built strong momentum as an organization that will propel our path to growth. I look forward to AmSurg's next chapter and am grateful for the efforts of our teams, centers and physician partners that drive our success."

4. Former Envistion President and CEO Jim Rechtin announced his plans to leave the company and take over leadership of Humana as president and COO, effective Jan. 8.

5. In January, Envision Healthcare appointed its full board of directors.

6. In April, Envision named Jason Owen president and CEO. He previously served as president and CEO of BlueSpring, which provides applied behavioral analysis therapy for children.





