1 year after Amazon-One Medical deal finalized: What's happened since

It's been nearly one year since Amazon finalized its $3.9 billion acquisition of virtual and in-person primary care company One Medical.

The deal gave Amazon access to more than 200 brick-and-mortar physicians offices and roughly 815,000 One Medical members.

Here are 11 moves One Medical and Amazon have made since:

1. On Feb. 8, Amazon announced plans to close some corporate One Medical offices and move its chief financial officer, Bjorn Thaler, into a new role. Mr. Thaler will now serve in a strategic growth initiative role within Amazon Health Services.

2. Earlier this month, Amazon confirmed plans to eliminate a few hundred roles at One Medical and in its online pharmacy unit Amazon Pharmacy.

3. In January, Amazon Pharmacy said it would integrate with One Medical in a pilot program to give patients and providers more access to medication consultations. One Medical providers can request drug consults from Amazon Pharmacy for high-risk, complex and senior patients.

4. In December, Amazon made a change to One Medical employees' stock-based compensation program: Employees will no longer be granted One Medical stock.

5. In November, One Medical entered a partnership with Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health. Through the deal, specialists from the health system can deliver care to the primary care patients of the tech company.

6. In a similar November deal, CommonSpirit Health's Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and One Medical partnered so the health system's specialists can deliver care to the primary care patients of the tech company.

7. On Nov. 8, Amazon launched One Medical for Prime, allowing Amazon Prime members to get healthcare for an extra $9 a month.

8. In October, the CEO of Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health spoke with Becker's about its growing partnership with Amazon's One Medical.

9. Also in October, One Medical introduced a rebranding initiative for the senior care clinics. Iora Health senior care clinics, which Amazon acquired in 2021, will now be renamed One Medical Seniors.

10. In August, One Medical cut the ribbon on its first Connecticut location in Darien as the group partnered with Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare.

11. Also in August, One Medical CEO Amir Dan Rubin announced his plans to leave the company later in 2023. The role was passed to Trent Green, who was serving as One Medical's COO.