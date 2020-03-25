Wisconsin ASC nurse told masks will run out in 5 days

Through surveys, emails and interviews with more than a dozen Wisconsin nurses, the Sun Prairie Star discovered that many in Madison, Monroe and Milwaukee feel unprepared to confront an expected surge of patients with COVID-19.

One nurse at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison said the facility is short staffed "on a good day."

Resources are also scarce. A nurse with St. Mary's ASC said she was told March 18 that her unit only had a five-day supply of masks, and a nurse at a Milwaukee clinic said her facility is lacking N95 masks, spit guards and glasses.

Nurses also described poor communication and organization. Although St. Mary's circulates internal updates, nurses said they're too busy to read them.

