Partnership aims to improve ASC efficiency, collections with automated texts — 4 notes

Simple Admit has integrated Dialog Health's two-way texting platform into its portfolio of automated patient relationship management solutions for ASCs, according to a Nov. 12 press release.

Four notes:

1. The companies partnered to help ASCs enhance clinical workflow and financial performance through more effective communication with patients.

2. Dialog Health's texting platform enables information to be pushed to and pulled from patients, providers and facility staff. Simple Admit believes that integrating Dialog Health's platform will enhance its preadmission data and financing solutions, Simple Admit and Simple Pay.

3. Using Simple Admit, ASCs can send patients automated text messages asking them to provide preadmission data online. Simple Pay enables ASCs to send text messages that route patients to a credit card portal or online financing options.

4. The automated communications are intended to reduce ASC employees' time spent making phone calls, improve clinical documentation completeness, reduce cancellations, increase collections, and strengthen patient engagement and satisfaction.

More articles on supply chain:

3 things ASCs can do to cut costs, streamline supply chain processes

ASC supply chain tip of the day: Involve stakeholders

3 things to know about physician preference items

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.