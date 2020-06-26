Medline preps ASCs for safe relaunch: 3 things to know

Through a new partnership, Medline is offering an online toolkit to outpatient surgery centers resuming elective procedures.

Three things to know:

1. Medline has partnered with infrastructure, compliance and security company HOTB Software Solutions.

2. The companies are offering a cloud-based Surgical Center Toolbox that digitizes logs and centralizes documentation and data. It features auto-populated policies and procedures, as well as credentialing information.

4. The toolkit is intended to help surgery centers digitally navigate both updating infection prevention policies and reporting to accrediting bodies such as the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare and The Joint Commission.

