McKesson responds to supply chain demands during COVID-19

McKesson is securing additional products, sourcing backup products, proactively allocating inventory and implementing business continuity plans in response to COVID-19-related supply shortages.

The supply company assembled a Critical Care Drug Task Force, which will review guidelines and protocols related to pharmaceutical demand, in addition to helping predict, allocate and extend supply availability where possible.

McKesson is also facilitating around-the-clock emergency triage response service and assessing and adjusting controlled substance thresholds. It is collaborating with manufacturers, industry partners and government agencies to address potential shortages and identify true supply and demand.

Additionally, McKesson is allocating antibiotics, statins, antivirals and other key products to ensure provider partners have the supplies and medications needed to stop the spread of COVID-19. In almost all cases, allocations are set at or above 100 percent of historical product usage.

As part of its business continuity strategy, McKesson is working with temporary staffing agencies; providing training to more than 100 associates who worked in a McKesson distribution center earlier in their careers; and planning to adjust deliveries, product lines and medication priorities to match demand.

