McKesson, Cardinal & others join government-led effort to distribute PPE

McKesson, Cardinal Health, Henry Schein and Medline are collaborating as part of an emergency COVID-19 relief effort led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and HHS.

The four companies will work with other medical supply distributors and logistics firms on Project Airbridge, a joint effort to rapidly manufacture, source and distribute personal protective equipment and COVID-19 treatments. The initiative is meant to improve access to gloves, masks and gowns, which are in short supply due to the pandemic.

After an expedited review process meant to ensure the collaboration is within the bounds of antitrust law, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on April 4 it will not challenge the joint effort.

