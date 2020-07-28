Inventory management award goes to Colorado ASC

Boulder, Colo.-based Foothills Surgery Center received Inventory Optimization Solutions' Best Practice Award for the second quarter of this year.

The award recognizes Foothills Surgery Center's clinical excellence and "exceptional performance in supply chain management," IOS said.

Specifically, IOS commended how the ASC has used its healthcare inventory management software, Envi, to improve supply chain automation, visibility and documentation.

"We needed to find ways to improve accuracy and free up time for my team," said Loren Anderson, the ASC's materials manager. "Prior to Envi, we didn't have a materials management system, and our processes were slow and manual. We had no way to validate the accuracy of items and orders."

