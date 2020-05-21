Florida surgery center receives supply chain award

Tallahassee, Fla.-based Red Hills Surgical Center received a Q1 2020 Best Practice Award from Inventory Optimization Solutions.

The surgery center received the recognition for using IOS' Envi solution to automate its supply chain process. The platform shares best practices from its customer base to help surgery centers optimize their supply chain.

IOS awards the honor on a quarterly basis.

