ASC supply chain: 5 updates

Medline received a multibillion-dollar investment, and the FDA released new guidance to improve prescription drug security.

Five supply chain updates:

1. Medline, a large, privately held manufacturer and distributor of healthcare supplies, received a multibillion-dollar investment to expand international growth.

2. The FDA issued new guidance intended to improve the security of prescription drugs in the U.S. supply chain.

3. Group purchasing organizations save the healthcare industry up to $34.1 billion annually, according to a report by the Healthcare Supply Chain Association.

4. The FDA is requesting $6.5 billion in funding for fiscal year 2022 under President Joe Biden's $6.5 trillion proposed budget. The request marks a nearly 8 percent increase from the $477 million budget the agency has this year.

5. Manufacturers of masks and medical gowns in the U.S. are beginning to see a huge drop in sales, leading some to end production and issue layoffs.