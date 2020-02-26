Ambulatory-focused tech company gains big customer in Arizona

Arizona's statewide health information exchange has decided to use NextGen Healthcare's Health Data Hub, a platform for sharing and aggregating patient health data across EHRs, according to a Feb. 25 announcement.

The health information exchange, Health Current, selected NextGen's Health Data Hub for its clinical content management, consent and data protection, and user portal capabilities, among other features.

The Health Data Hub is a recent addition to NextGen Healthcare's portfolio of ambulatory-focused technology solutions.

"Participation in the Arizona HIE has grown ten-fold since 2015. To keep up with demand, it was critical that we transition to a more robust platform — that's why we partnered with NextGen Healthcare," Health Current CEO Melissa Kotrys said in a press release. "The HDH solution promises to meet the increasing interoperability needs of our community and deliver an improved user experience for our participants going forward."

