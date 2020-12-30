Allergic reactions, new trials and more — 4 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine, antibody drugs

Here are four updates on the COVID-19 vaccine and antibody drugs from the past week:

The U.S. has given Merck a $356 million contract to supply up to 100,000 doses of an investigational drug that helped severe COVID-19 patients recover in clinical trials.

A Boston physician had a severe allergic reaction after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna.

Novavax has started a phase 3 clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines will likely hold up against the fast-spreading variant first detected in the U.K.

