WWE star undergoes surgery at Alabama ASC

World Wrestling Entertainment star Cruz Del Toro has undergone surgery at the Birmingham Surgery Center in Homewood, Ala., according to an April 19 report from the Wrestling Observer.

The procedure Mr. Del Toro underwent has not been disclosed, but he posted a photo on social media of himself wearing a cast on his left arm.

"A special thank you to Dr. McKeon and the team at Birmingham Surgery Center for their care, the surgery was a success," the wrestler captioned the photo.

Mr. Del Toro was last seen in the ring on April 5 and "will be out of action for an unspecified amount of time," according to the report.