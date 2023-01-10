Wisconsin physician's license suspended for falsifying immunization records

Scott Stillwell, MD, of Green Bay, Wis., had his license suspended for 30 days after falsely recording that he and his immediate family were vaccinated against COVID-19, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Jan. 9.

Dr. Stillwell was found to have used a medical assistant's credentials to access the Wisconsin Immunization Registry, where he denoted receiving the vaccine from the clinic he practiced at in 2021.

The false records were discovered in January 2022, and Dr. Stillwell resigned from the practice the next month. His license was officially suspended by the state's Medical Examining Board Dec. 21.

Dr. Stillwell claimed he and his family had developed natural immunity, according to the examiner office orders obtained by the publication.

His license will be reinstated Jan. 21. He has been ordered to complete three hours of professional ethics courses and pay a fine of $1,062.