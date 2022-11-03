Wisconsin physician sentenced for drug crimes

Brookfield, Wis.-based pediatrician Manuel Thomas has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawfully distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 3.

Dr. Thomas provided opiates to patients he knew were addicted to controlled substances in exchange for cash and pills for his own personal use, according to a news release from the department.

Dr. Thomas pled guilty to two counts of "conspiring to unlawfully distribute controlled substances and maintaining a premises for the purpose of unlawfully distributing controlled substances," according to the release.

After completing his sentence, he will spend three years on federal supervised release.