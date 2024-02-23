Will ASC growth keep up with demand?

Outpatient surgical volumes are only expected to grow in the coming years, led largely by orthopedic procedures including joint replacements, spinal fusions and knee replacements, according to a study from healthcare intelligence firm Sg2.

The study projects that by 2033, outpatient surgical volumes will grow by 18%, reaching 109.5 million cases annually.

However, Sg2 also predicts that the number of ASCs in the U.S. will only grow by about 12% in the next five years, reaching 22% growth in 10 years. Currently, there are around 6,200 Medicare-certified ASCs in the U.S.

If growth estimates are correct, there will be approximately 7,564 ASCs in the U.S. in 2033, for 109.5 million cases. That is approximately 14,500 cases to one facility annually.





