Why the 4-day workweek could be the future of the US workforce

A panel of experts at the World Economic Forum at Davos recently outlined how moving to a four-day workweek can raise productivity and decrease burnout among the U.S. workforce, according to a Jan. 19 report from Bloomberg.

Nonprofit advocacy group 4 Day Week Global studied dozens of companies, determining that four-day workweeks reduce stress levels, create gains in efficiency and revenue and allow employees to sleep better and exercise more.

Flexibility and shorter workweeks are also helped facilitate better mental health among employees.

Jennifer Frank, MD, a family medicine physician in Wisconsin, laid out reasons that a four-day workweek is better for physicians in a Nov. 16 report from Medscape.

Her practice moved to a four-day workweek for physicians. She said it offers many opportunities and benefits, including a day for scheduling personal appointments, more availability to spend time with family, schedule flexibility and the opportunity to save money.