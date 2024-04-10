ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Why 3 physician groups, practices closed

Patsy Newitt -  

As physician groups and practices face rising costs and declining reimbursements, many are forced to shutter. 

Here's why three physician groups and practices have close in the last six months:

1. Intermountain Health's physician group Saltzer Health in Nampa, Idaho, closed March 29. In a Jan. 18 news release, the group cited financial and economic challenges and rising costs as its reason to close or sell. The 10-location physician group also referenced "vital contracts and other market relationships" falling through. 

2. In February, Grand River Medical Group's Cascade (Iowa) Clinic closed. Cascade Clinic was formerly a West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health walk-in primary care clinic before being acquired by Grand River Medical Group in August. In a statement, the group attributed Cascade Clinic's closure to a DNP no longer practicing at Grand River Medical Group.

3. In December, two San Antonio-based cardiovascular centers owned by Peripheral Vascular Associates closed. The two entities, PVA Downtown and PVA Medical Center, cited business difficulties as their reason for closing. 

