Why 3 physician groups, practices closed

As physician groups and practices face rising costs and declining reimbursements, many are forced to shutter.

Here's why three physician groups and practices have close in the last six months:

1. Intermountain Health's physician group Saltzer Health in Nampa, Idaho, closed March 29. In a Jan. 18 news release, the group cited financial and economic challenges and rising costs as its reason to close or sell. The 10-location physician group also referenced "vital contracts and other market relationships" falling through.

2. In February, Grand River Medical Group's Cascade (Iowa) Clinic closed. Cascade Clinic was formerly a West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health walk-in primary care clinic before being acquired by Grand River Medical Group in August. In a statement, the group attributed Cascade Clinic's closure to a DNP no longer practicing at Grand River Medical Group.

3. In December, two San Antonio-based cardiovascular centers owned by Peripheral Vascular Associates closed. The two entities, PVA Downtown and PVA Medical Center, cited business difficulties as their reason for closing.