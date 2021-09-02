WHO classifies new COVID-19 variant of concern & more: 7 updates for ASC leaders

All Americans, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks in public indoor settings, according to Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the CDC.

Here are seven updates to know:

1. An average of 899,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the past week, a less than 1 percent increase from the week before.

2. The World Health Organization classified a new COVID-19 strain as a variant of concern Aug. 30. The strain, named mu, was first detected in Colombia in January.

3. As vaccine mandates emerge nationwide, seven states are looking to provide a digital solution for storing proof of vaccination. Meanwhile, 21 states have implemented bans on vaccine passports in some capacity.

4. The American College of Emergency Physicians is joining the FDA in warning patients against using the anti-parasite drug ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.

5. All Americans — regardless of vaccination status — should wear masks in public indoor settings, and unvaccinated people should avoid traveling for Labor Day, according to Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the CDC.

6. COVID-19 testing labs around the country are again seeing delays in test result reporting, according to reports from California and Ohio.

7. Viewpoint: It's time to recalibrate expectations about the COVID-19 endgame.