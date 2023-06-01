Which physician specialists are unhappiest with their compensation?

Infectious disease physicians are the least satisfied with their compensation, with only 35 percent saying they feel fairly paid, according to a May 24 report from Medscape based on a survey of more than 10,000 physicians across 29 specialties.

The physician specialists who are unhappiest with their compensation:

1. Infectious disease physicians: 35 percent feel fairly paid

2. Ophthalmologists: 42 percent feel fairly paid

3 (tie). Internal medicine physicians: 43 percent feel fairly paid

3 (tie). Nephrologists: 43 percent feel fairly paid

5. OB-GYNs: 45 percent feel fairly paid

5 (tie). Endocrinologists: 45 percent feel fairly paid

5 (tie). Pediatricians: 45 percent feel fairly paid