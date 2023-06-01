ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Which physician specialists are unhappiest with their compensation?

Infectious disease physicians are the least satisfied with their compensation, with only 35 percent saying they feel fairly paid, according to a May 24 report from Medscape based on a survey of more than 10,000 physicians across 29 specialties. 

The physician specialists who are unhappiest with their compensation: 

1. Infectious disease physicians: 35 percent feel fairly paid 

2. Ophthalmologists: 42 percent feel fairly paid 

3 (tie). Internal medicine physicians: 43 percent feel fairly paid 

3 (tie). Nephrologists: 43 percent feel fairly paid 

5. OB-GYNs: 45 percent feel fairly paid 

5 (tie). Endocrinologists: 45 percent feel fairly paid 

5 (tie). Pediatricians: 45 percent feel fairly paid

