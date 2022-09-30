Where physicians see patients having trouble paying medical bills

In its 2022 "Physicians Rate Healthcare Access Report." Medscape laid out the regions where physicians are reporting patients having difficulty paying bills over the last 5 years.
Medscape surveyed more than 2,340 physicians in more than 29 specialties.
Here's where surveyed physicians are seeing patients having trouble paying medical bills:
East South Central: 76 percent
West South Central: 72 percent
New England: 70 percent
Mountain: 67 percent
South Atlantic: 67 percent
Mid-Atlantic: 67 percent
Pacific: 58 percent
East North Central: 57 percent
West North Central: 50 percent
East South Central states: Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama
West North Central states: Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas
East North Central states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin
West states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming
New England states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont
Mid-Atlantic states: New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania
Pacific states: Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington
South Atlantic states: Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia
Pacific states: Alaska, California, Hawaii and Washington
West South Central states: Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas
To read the full report, click here.