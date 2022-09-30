Where physicians see patients having trouble paying medical bills

In its 2022 "Physicians Rate Healthcare Access Report." Medscape laid out the regions where physicians are reporting patients having difficulty paying bills over the last 5 years.

Medscape surveyed more than 2,340 physicians in more than 29 specialties.

Here's where surveyed physicians are seeing patients having trouble paying medical bills:

East South Central: 76 percent

West South Central: 72 percent

New England: 70 percent

Mountain: 67 percent

South Atlantic: 67 percent

Mid-Atlantic: 67 percent

Pacific: 58 percent

East North Central: 57 percent

West North Central: 50 percent

East South Central states: Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama

West North Central states: Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas

East North Central states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin

West states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming

New England states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont

Mid-Atlantic states: New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania

Pacific states: Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington

South Atlantic states: Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia

Pacific states: Alaska, California, Hawaii and Washington

West South Central states: Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas

To read the full report, click here.