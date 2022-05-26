Where physicians had the highest compensation growth 

Primary care physicians in the South and West regions of the U.S. had some of the highest increases in compensation from 2019 to 2021, according to the Medical Group Management Association's 2022 "Datadive Provider Compensation Report."

The report used data from more than 192,000 providers at more than 7,700 organizations.

The four categories below show the percent of increase or decrease in compensation for four specialties in four U.S. regions between 2019 and 2021:

Primary care physician change in compensation:

East: 2.2 percent increase

Midwest: 3.9 percent increase

South: 7.3 percent increase

West: 6.3 percent increase

Surgical specialty physician change in compensation:

East: 0.5 percent increase

Midwest: 4.6 percent increase

South: 1.3 percent increase

West: 4.3 percent increase

Nonsurgical specialty physician change in compensation:

East: 0.7 percent increase

Midwest: -.7 percent decrease

South: 1.7 percent increase

West: 3.7 percent increase

Advanced practice provider change in compensation:

East: 5.8 percent increase

Midwest: 3.6 percent increase

South: 7.5 percent increase

West: 6 percent increase