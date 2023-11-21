Where millennial employees may be easiest to hire

Millennials are relocating rapidly, with 25% of the generation moving to a different metropolitan area in 2022, according to a Nov. 21 report from CNBC.

They are leaving major cities, like New York City and Los Angeles, and relocating to smaller cities like Cambridge, Mass., and Austin, Texas.

CNBC based its list on a recent study from SmartAsset, which used data from 268 cities pulled from the U.S. Census Bureau's one-year American Community Survey in 2022 to determine where workers between 25 and 44 had migrated.

The 10 cities millennials are most frequently moving to and the number of total millennials as a percentage of the population: