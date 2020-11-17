Where hospitals are delaying elective surgeries due to COVID-19 spikes

Large health systems and community hospitals across the U.S. are postponing elective procedures as COVID-19 cases increase.

Earlier this year, several states banned elective surgeries to ensure hospitals had appropriate resources to treat COVID-19 cases, and many ASCs reduced their surgical schedules or temporarily closed their facilities. In some cases, ASCs can serve as an alternative setting for elective procedures.

A list of some of the hospitals postponing elective surgery or reducing surgical volume in the last week:

Idaho

St. Luke's Health System in Boise announced it would stop scheduling some elective procedures from Nov. 16 to Dec. 25.

Illinois

Advocate Aurora Health will delay half of elective inpatient surgeries later this week, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Memorial Health System in Springfield began delaying some nonurgent surgeries Nov. 16.

NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston has delayed some surgeries that can be postponed.

Sara Bush Lincoln in Mattoon postponed inpatient surgeries due to bed capacity.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids-based Mercy Medical Center reduced elective surgery cases through Nov. 20.

UnityPoint Health St. Luke's stopped scheduling elective surgeries through Nov. 20.

Kansas

University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City is beginning to postpone a limited number of elective surgeries, according to a Nov. 12 report from KMBC News 9, an ABC affiliate.

Michigan

On Nov. 12, Ascension Genesys in Grand Blanc Township told its medical team to halt scheduling for some elective surgery through Nov. 30 and to review currently scheduled same-day surgical cases.

Missouri

St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare is rescheduling some elective surgeries requiring inpatient stays as of Nov. 16, according to a local CBS affiliate.

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic postponed nonessential surgeries from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20.

Oregon

Columbia Memorial Hospital is reducing some elective procedures, according to a Cannon Beach Gazette report.

Kaiser Permanente Northwest halted the scheduling of elective procedures through the end of the year for some facilities, according to Oregon Live.

Legacy Health, a two-hospital system, said it aims to reduce elective surgeries by 25 percent, but outpatient procedures won't be affected.

Oregon Health & Science University is restricting elective surgeries.

Nebraska

Brian Health in Lincoln postponed new elective surgeries that would require overnight stays from Nov. 10- 27, according to a report from the Omaha World-Herald.

Wisconsin

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison began reducing nonurgent surgeries and procedures Nov. 14, according to a local CBS affiliate.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter began reducing nonurgent surgeries and procedures Nov. 14.

UW Health in Madison began reducing nonurgent surgeries and procedures on Nov. 14.

