Iowa hospitals cancel elective surgeries

Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based hospitals Mercy Medical Center and UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital reduced elective surgical cases through Nov. 20, local ABC affiliate KCRG.com reports.

Both hospitals stopped scheduling elective procedures for the near future.

The hospitals released a joint statement urging people suffering from health emergencies, like a heart attack or stroke, to continue seeking medical care.

The health systems need beds typically scheduled for elective procedures to accommodate increasing COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.