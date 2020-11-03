Where hospitals are cutting jobs

Healthcare facilities across the U.S. are facing challenging financial situations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For some hospitals and health systems, that means workforce reductions and layoffs. Here are six healthcare providers that announced job cuts in October.



Minnesota: Children's Minnesota told Becker's on Oct. 28 it plans to lay off 150 employees in the coming months due to the financial impact of COVID-19 and an organizational redesign.



M Health Fairview in Minneapolis will also reduce its workforce by 900 positions and close 16 clinics in the coming months.



Louisiana: Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System laid off around 8 percent of its workforce, or 205 workers, due to damages sustained during Hurricane Laura.



Utah: Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare cut 250 business function jobs and will make voluntary separation packages available to 750 employees in the system's centralized business functions. Intermountain will resort to involuntary workforce reductions if the voluntary separation and ongoing attrition does not eliminate 250 positions.



Pennsylvania: Jefferson Health in Philadelphia is eliminating 500 to 600 jobs through attrition to offset COVID-19 pandemic losses.



Iowa: Mercy Iowa City hospital laid off 29 employees due to financial losses associated with the pandemic, according to The Gazette.

