What US region is seeing the largest increase in physician compensation?

Physicians working in the Western region of the U.S. have seen the largest increase in compensation from 2019 to 2022, according to the 2023 "MGMA DataDive Provider Compensation" report, which collected data from nearly 190,000 providers across 6,800 organizations.
Physician compensation increase from 2019 to 2022 by region:
Eastern region
Primary care physicians: 6.53 percent
Surgical specialists: 6.91 percent
Nonsurgical specialists: 3.63 percent
Advanced practice providers: 10.91 percent
Midwestern region
Primary care physicians: 7.59 percent
Surgical specialists: 1.59 percent
Nonsurgical specialists: 0.59 percent
Advanced practice providers: 5.7 percent
Southern region
Primary care physicians: 11.29 percent
Surgical specialists: 4.06 percent
Nonsurgical specialists: 2.4 percent
Advanced practice providers: 13.40 percent
Western region
Primary care physicians: 11.43 percent
Surgical specialists: 9.9 percent
Nonsurgical specialists: 8.27 percent
Advanced practice providers: 5.74 percent