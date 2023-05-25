What US region is seeing the largest increase in physician compensation?

Physicians working in the Western region of the U.S. have seen the largest increase in compensation from 2019 to 2022, according to the 2023 "MGMA DataDive Provider Compensation" report, which collected data from nearly 190,000 providers across 6,800 organizations.

Physician compensation increase from 2019 to 2022 by region:

Eastern region

Primary care physicians: 6.53 percent

Surgical specialists: 6.91 percent

Nonsurgical specialists: 3.63 percent

Advanced practice providers: 10.91 percent

Midwestern region

Primary care physicians: 7.59 percent

Surgical specialists: 1.59 percent

Nonsurgical specialists: 0.59 percent

Advanced practice providers: 5.7 percent

Southern region

Primary care physicians: 11.29 percent

Surgical specialists: 4.06 percent

Nonsurgical specialists: 2.4 percent

Advanced practice providers: 13.40 percent

Western region

Primary care physicians: 11.43 percent

Surgical specialists: 9.9 percent

Nonsurgical specialists: 8.27 percent

Advanced practice providers: 5.74 percent