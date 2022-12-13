What to know about 6 medical recalls in 2022

From a defibrillator recall to 3.5 million defective ventilators, here are six major medical recalls Becker's has reported on this year:

Blaine Labs recalled one lot of RevitaDerm wound care gel in January over a contaminated bottle. Smiths Medical recalled more than 118,000 syringe infusion pumps in July after reports of one death and seven injuries. Medtronic recalled Palindrome and Mahurkar catheters in July due to a catheter hub defect that could lead to a leaking condition. Medtronic recalled 87,709 defibrillators in August after 27 reported complaints. Medtronic Xomed recalled 392,289 ventilation tubes in September after two deaths, three injuries and 15 complaints. Philips Respironics recalled over 18 million sleep masks in October after 43 complaints and 14 serious injuries.