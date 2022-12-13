What to know about 6 medical recalls in 2022

From a defibrillator recall to 3.5 million defective ventilators, here are six major medical recalls Becker's has reported on this year:
- Blaine Labs recalled one lot of RevitaDerm wound care gel in January over a contaminated bottle.
- Smiths Medical recalled more than 118,000 syringe infusion pumps in July after reports of one death and seven injuries.
- Medtronic recalled Palindrome and Mahurkar catheters in July due to a catheter hub defect that could lead to a leaking condition.
- Medtronic recalled 87,709 defibrillators in August after 27 reported complaints.
- Medtronic Xomed recalled 392,289 ventilation tubes in September after two deaths, three injuries and 15 complaints.
- Philips Respironics recalled over 18 million sleep masks in October after 43 complaints and 14 serious injuries.