What practice setting pays young physicians the most

Physicians under 40 earn the highest salary working in office-based single-specialty groups, according to the Medscape 2023 "Young Physician Compensation Report" published Sept. 26. 

This is the third year in a row that office-based single-specialty physicians have noted receiving the highest compensation, reporting an average of $339,000 in 2022. 

Young physician compensation by practice setting: 

1. Office-based single-specialty group practice: $339,000 

2. Healthcare organization: $335,000 

3. Hospital: $332,000 

4. Office-based multispecialty group practice: $329,000 

5. Office-based solo practice: $318,000 

6. Academic/research/military/government: $318,000 

7. Outpatient clinic: $279,000 

8. Other: $328,000

