What NPs are paid in all 50 states

The average annual salary for nurse practitioners in the U.S. is $131,543, according to career website ZipRecruiter.

The site compiles salary data from both employer job postings and third-party data sources.

Here is the average physician assistant salary in all 50 states, in alphabetical order:

Alabama: $99,492

Alaska: $147,534

Arizona: $117,731

Arkansas: $113,006

California: $131,928

Colorado: $128,966

Connecticut: $117,001

Delaware: $128,232

Florida: $99,390

Georgia: $115,734

Hawaii: $124,147

Idaho: $113,798

Illinois: $134,415

Indiana: $117,769

Iowa: $117,347

Kansas: $104,974

Kentucky: $115,561

Louisiana: $101,038

Maine: $120,421

Maryland: $130,007

Massachusetts: $153,093

Michigan: $123,265

Minnesota: $121,178

Mississippi: $109,177

Missouri: $121,924

Montana: $112,950

Nebraska: $117,602

Nevada: $155,981

New Hampshire: $115,662

New Jersey: $123,932

New Mexico: $112,505

New York: $138,555

North Carolina: $113,178

North Dakota: $118,376

Ohio: $112,503

Oklahoma: $123,305

Oregon: $125,478

Pennsylvania: $115,928

Rhode Island: $118,520

South Carolina: $123,957

South Dakota: $118,465

Tennessee: $110,113

Texas: $117,490

Utah: $110,389

Vermont: $124,205

Virginia: $129,782

Washington: $142,344

West Virginia: $99,890

Wisconsin: $124,300

Wyoming: $118,497