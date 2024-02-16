What is causing hospitalist burnout

Around 33% of hospitalists are feeling burned out in 2024, down from 36% in 2023, according to Medscape's 2024 "Hospitalist Burnout and Depression Report," published Feb. 16.
Here are the top eight factors contributing to burnout:
1. Too many bureaucratic tasks: 59%
2. Lack of respect from administrators, employers, colleagues or staff: 47%
3. Too many hours at work: 41%
4. Insufficient pay: 36%
5. Lack of respect from patients: 29%
6. Lack of control/autonomy: 29%
7. Computerization of practices: 17%
8. Government regulations: 12%